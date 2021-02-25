Lola is a mixed race dog who lives in Victoria City (Tamaulipas, northern Mexico) about six or seven years old. He is usually, from afternoon until late at night, accompanying the diners of the Taqueria Torres, located in the street of Villarreal. Although not everyone has liked the company of this canine. Given the complaints of several diners, the taqueria published a photo of Lola on Facebook, clarifying that she is not a street canine, but rather a collaborator and friend of the food establishment. The image has been shared more than 97,000 times within the first 36 hours of its publication.

Melissa Pineda, in charge of the Taquerías Torres, tells Verne that Lola and various street dogs where they are located are welcome as doggy collaborators. “We received comments about why we had dogs that sometimes look bad,” he says by phone. “They have always been here and have their owners, their house and food, but at taquería Torres we have liked them very well and we adopted them as collaborators,” says the Tamaulipas employee.

This establishment is the second branch of a business that started in 2019 in the capital of Tamaulipas and that has experienced several problems due to the health contingency due to the coronavirus crisis. However, Pineda says that they seek to provide good service to their customers without neglecting the needs of their dog friends. “We expect all customers and we want them to have understanding with dogs, because they are living beings that also deserve respect even if they are homeless,” he says. Besides Lola, in this place there are two other dogs, Peluche and Archi, who also accompany the six employees of this place.

In Mexico, thousands of dogs roam the streets looking for food. Although there are no precise figures for the number of canines that are homeless, the association Animal Defense He estimates that there are half a million abandoned dogs looking for home, companionship and sustenance. “Now that we have this attention, we hope to raise awareness about dogs, which are also living beings,” says Pineda.

From five to eleven at night, the two branches of the Torres taquería serve dozens of diners. Some frown upon canines, others even offer them a taco. For the employees and for José Torres, the founder of this typical food chain, these are collaborators who do nothing more than accompany the steak, the pastor and their also famous tripa tacos.

