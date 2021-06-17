‘Lola’ (‘Lola vers la mer’, ‘Lola towards the sea’, in its original title) is ascribed to that subgenre in which the protagonists undertake a journey to shed the ashes of a loved one that serves as catharsis. The originality in this case resides in the characters. Lola is an 18-year-old transsexual girl who has been evicted from home and lives in a shelter. She has been taking hormones for a few months and is on the verge of having surgery to complete the transition. His father has never been able to digest that Lionel is now called Lola. Although they only know how to insult each other, both will cling to the mother’s ashes and travel to the beach to scatter them to the wind.

The second feature film by Belgian Laurent Micheli counts as a great asset with the leading role of Mya Bollaers, a trans actress who makes her debut before the cameras. “She had no acting technique and to top it off she is dyslexic”, the director points out. Your brain really works backwards. It’s a big mess, but very lively. She had the truth that interested me and that is what I wanted to capture ». Clinging to her ‘skateboard’ and with her pink hair, Bollaers brings an exciting vulnerability to the character. The sequence in which he sneaks into his old room and reviews pictures of himself as a boy is a good example.

However, ‘Lola’ ends up tipping the interest of its protagonist to the figure of the father, embodied by a superb Benoît Magimel, great star of French cinema. From the initial monster drawing, we gradually go on to discover a wounded man with fear, who sets out on a path to get his daughter back. “My initial impulse was to do justice to Lola, but the role of Philippe overshadowed that main plot and forced me to reexamine my thoughts on fatherhood and masculinity and delve into them to avoid falling into the cliché,” acknowledges the director, who incurs in some topic of queer cinema, like the presence of Antony and the Johnsons in the soundtrack.