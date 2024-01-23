Dolores Ibárruri, better known as Pasionaria, liked to take walks through the Berlin park in Madrid. Her granddaughter, Lola Ruiz-Ibárruri Sergueyeva (Moscow, 1960) used to accompany her. “From here I can see his house, where he lived his last years,” says Ruiz-Ibárruri while posing in front of a small lake where there are three fragments of the wall that divided Germany in two between 1961 and 1989. Only three days after the fall of the Soviet Iron Curtain, November 9, 1989, Pasionaria, another myth of communism, died. Today, 35 years later, her legacy is very much alive. The historian Mario Amorós has published the biography of the communist leader, titled Not pass! (Akal); The historian and journalist Diego Díaz has written a shorter and more informative approach, Passiflora, the unexpected life of Dolores Ibárruri (Hoja de Lata), and his memoirs have also been republished, The only way (Akal). Her granddaughter, who lived with her for three decades in Russia and Spain, is the guardian of her personal archive — more than 150 boxes full of letters, documents and writings — and one of the people who has best known the woman behind of the legend.

Ask. Why do you think there is this renewed interest in the figure of your grandmother?

Answer. Dolores symbolizes the integration of women into public life. Unlike Clara Campoamor or Victoria Kent, who belonged to wealthy classes and had the opportunity to study, she came to politics from one of the poorest economic and social sectors. At the end of the 19th century, working in the mine meant finding yourself next to hell. And she was the daughter, sister and wife of miners. She was self-taught, she studied until she was 16 years old. Her mother did not allow her to continue training and study Teaching. She was an example for a part of society of the progress that women required. She left behind the misery of life in a mining town, she was a deputy, vice president of the Cortes, president of the Antifascist Women's Association… Why is her legacy still current? The answer is found in her speeches and her articles. I will remember some of her titles: “The same work, the same salary”, from 1933; “Women of different social classes and disparate ideologies against war and fascism”, from 1934; “Back the cave, back the fascism”, from 1936; “The women of Spain are capable of working, they are capable of directing the destinies of our people”, also from 1936…

Q. We know what Pasionaria was like, but what was her grandmother like?

R. A Basque woman. That type of woman that is seen less: the mother, whose strength carries the family with her. For me, who lived with her since birth, “grandma” was her great reference. My father (Artiom Sergeev, son of the historic Bolshevik revolutionary Fyodor Sergeev) was a soldier and was always on mission in places we did not know. My mother (Amaya Ruiz) lost her first child, my older brother, and for a time she was very sick. That's why we all live together in Dolores's house, hyperactive and always busy. She took care of everything and everyone, but above all she felt like a journalist. She was a correspondent, editor and director of several newspapers and magazines linked to her party, she founded Radio Pirenaica in Moscow and later helped create Radio Peking. She enjoyed reading, writing and traveling. She had enormous curiosity. Reading was her school. She read the Greek and Roman Stoics, and she herself was for me the image of Stoicism: demanding of herself and of us.

Dolores Ibárruri, 'Pasionaria', and Rafael Alberti, in the first session of the democratic Cortes, held in the Congress of Deputies in 1977. MARISA FLOREZ

Q. His father, Artiom, He grew up with Stalin. In fact, he was like an adopted son to Stalin. What did he tell you about him?

R. My father wrote a book about his childhood. In it he tells the events of his life. At the beginning of 1918, the capital of the newborn Republic of Soviets was moved from Petrograd to Moscow and members of the Government with their families settled in the former cells of the royal guard within the Kremlin fortress. My paternal grandfather, Fyodor, was a statesman and politician, founder of the social democratic party, then communist, in Australia where he then lived. Upon returning, he was secretary of the Bolshevik Party of the Moscow Region, president of the International Mining Union. He died in an accident in 1921. It was never known who was behind it.

Q. Pasionaria died shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Did she ever become aware of what that meant?

R. He suffered from severe pneumonia, but was conscious. We don't talk about the Wall. It wasn't the time. However, in 1968 she already vigorously protested against the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia. Alexander Dubček, the leader who led the Prague Spring, said that he owed his life to my grandmother because thanks to her intervention he was able to survive marginalized but alive. Since the years of the Republic, he was very clear about the idea of ​​the link between socialism and democracy. Above his logical declarations of loyalty to communism, in 1968 he also made it clear that he did not want a communist dictatorship and that he wanted a democratic republic. She announced this already during the Civil War and this is what she thought in 1978, when she signed the Constitution.

Q. When you were born, Pablo Neruda gave you a little chair…

R. Yes, my brother has it. He was a great friend of Dolores and she gave us children's furniture, baskets and wicker cars that he acquired from Russian artisans.

Pasionaria, with Fidel Castro during his trip to Cuba in December 1963. Archive of Dolores Ruiz-Ibárruri Sergueyeva (from the book 'They will not pass', 2021)

Q. You had the opportunity to interview Fidel Castro, you were a friend of Rostropovich, you met Neruda. Of all those characters, which one impacted you the most?

R. For me, one of the most impactful people was Jorge Semprún. Brave, charismatic and with clarity of thought about the future of the left in Spain. My grandmother's friends also influenced me: Clara Sancha, widow of the sculptor Alberto Sánchez; Nieves, wife and assistant of the scientist Juan Planelles; Irene Falcón and her sister Enriqueta, Ramón y Cajal's secretaries before the war; and Nadia, widow of the painter Fernand Léger. They were part of our most intimate environment since Moscow.

Q. There is a sector of the left that questions the Transition. What did his grandmother think about that stage?

R. The grandmother had already raised the possibility of national reconciliation in an article titled “For the reconciliation of the Spanish”, in 1942. She still had 35 years of exile left. Upon her return, in 1977, she met Adolfo Suárez, a brave and bold man. He had the courage to preside over the Government of Spain in times of great change and turbulence, and took the risk of legalizing the Communist Party in April 1977, facilitating the end of exile and also making true democracy possible. Years later, in 1989, I witnessed the great display of reconciliation and consensus that my grandmother's funeral represented. Representatives of all parties, including Suárez, visited her funeral chapel. The Civil War was over.

Q. And what did he think about the monarchy?

R. Dolores knew Alfonso XIII personally when she was a girl. She had childhood memories of a visit the king made to the Basque Country and the euphoria of the preparations. The children, including my grandmother, sang him a welcome song written by a Gallartino musician for the occasion. In the 1970s, in Paris, she met Juan de Borbón on the occasion of numerous clandestine meetings to discuss the democratic future. In 1978 she signed the Constitution that established Spain as a parliamentary monarchy and common homeland for all Spaniards. During previous discussions, she and two other deputies voted against the preference of men over women in the succession to the throne.

Adolfo Suárez and the historical leader of the PCE, Dolores Ibárruri, 'La Pasionaria', shake hands in the first session of the democratic Cortes. The amount of photographers seen in the background of the image attests to the expectation of this meeting. Marisa Florez

Q. His grandmother was very involved in the anti-fascist struggle. Today, the extreme right continues to claim that Pasionaria had something to do with the murder of Calvo Sotelo.

R. The fake news They work and last. The official bulletins contain the interventions in the Congress of the deputies. In his book of memories, The only way, edited by Akal last year, the speech in question is published. He pronounced it on June 16, 1936. The political tension of those days was enormous. The interest in destabilizing the Republic was chewed. Within a month the Civil War began. Above all, today it is perfectly known who was involved in that tragic event and who had no relationship with her.

Lola Ruiz-Ibárruri, in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

Q. Today, Yolanda Díaz, a communist activist, is second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy. Do you think her grandmother would get along with her?

R. I don't know… A government coalition like the current one would bring back memories of the Popular Front. But, knowing her, I suppose she would also look for ways to foster consensus.

