Friday, March 1, 2024, 00:45

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

She is 11 years old and is the daughter, granddaughter and niece of members of the El Mortero de Los Dolores group. Her hobbies include urban dance, judo, listening to music, cooking and traveling.

–What moment would you highlight from the Spring Festival?

-My favourite …