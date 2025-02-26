Lola Lolita would be excited again. According to publishes Hello!the country’s reference content creator feels butterflies again in the stomach. The lucky one is none other than The pilot Alonso Lópezthat runs in the ranks of the Speed ​​Up Racing team, in the Moto2 category.

According to the images published by the aforementioned magazine, the Tiktoker And the athlete enjoyed A fun karting day with friendsamong which was also influencer Judith Arias, between laughs and a lot of complicity.

According to the publication, this has not been the only plan they have done in recent days, since the athlete has been seen, who right now has a break in the competition and has undergone a recent operation, entering and leaving the house of the content creator.

Some images that arrive Two months after the rupture of Lola Lolita with Isaac Belk, better known as Ibelkyafter three years of relationship. It was last December when they announced on their social networks the end of their courtship, friendly and agreed by mutual agreement.

“You have been and you will always be the history and the most beautiful person of my life. I know we do the right thing, although it hurts us,” said the Tiktoker 22 years through Instagram, accompanying his emotional words with a joint video that, in just a few hours, reached more than 400,000 ‘like’ in the same social network.