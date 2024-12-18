Lola Lolita She is one of the ‘influencers’ with the greatest impact in Spain. Therefore, it is not surprising that each of their movements becomes news. Furthermore, his spontaneity when it comes to telling what happens to him – both the good and the bad – is one of the reasons why people from all over the world pay attention to what he publishes. Note that, on TikTok alone, the young woman has more than 13 million followers, a figure much higher than many content creators. Although this also has its downside: she cannot please everyone and is criticized for some of her decisions.

This means that, at times, she is forced to explain some of the things she does. And after making it public, through a video published on the video platform that has catapulted her to success, that Ibelky and she had decided to go their separate ways, he posted a video in the hospital with her and soon the first speculations arose about the possibility that they were, in fact, together. Given this, Lola Lolita has published a video speaking loud and clear about their breakup: “At no time has anyone been deceived.” Also that the fact that it is not so present on the networks is because “it is a process that takes time.”

A breakup is not easy, but everything becomes complicated if a couple, after deciding to break up their relationship, continues living under the same roof. That is what makes it more “complicated” to manage the situation. For this reason, and so that the rumors of sentimental reconciliation cease, Lola Lolita He has slipped that they may be seen together, but that is not a symptom of anything: “If in the next few days you see us together and everything, well, damn, it’s normal.” In any case, a health setback is added to this emotional setback. The young woman underwent surgery to remove her wisdom teeth and “the scar, when I became ill and lowered my defenses, became infected.”

The discomfort she had – “I think it may be because it took me longer to remove the stitches” – made her feel weakened: “I had no strength. I couldn’t do anything. The lower back, I’m destroyed. He had a fever and chills. Many things. “It was very bad.” Furthermore, another collateral damage has been the side effects of the medication he is taking: “Since I got sick, from my stomach… You can get the idea.” “I’m better, but I’m still recovering,” he added. In addition, he has talked about the pre-grapes that he will give at Neox – they will take place on December 30 -: «We are the only ones who will do them. It will be amazing. I will wear a ‘look’…»