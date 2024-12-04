Lola Índigo was the first guest this Tuesday at The Revolt (Later Sara Sálamo would also be interviewed), and the first thing she did was clarify with David Broncano what happened with her concert at the Santiago Bernabéu scheduled for September 14.

“A few months ago you said that you were performing at the Bernabéu, no less. Then the concert was postponed because it got too noisy.right? They had postponed all the concerts because they were making noise,” commented the presenter.

“The date was changed, yesterday you said it, and at night Real Madrid said no“he added. The singer told him that she had given a good summary of what happened.

“I found out like everyone else, with the statement that Real Madrid launched to say that the concert was not that day. “They are in a very serious judicial process,” said the artist.

“What they say in the statement is nothing new, but since people only read the headlines… what it says is that Until the others in the stadium are finished, there will be no concertand we all knew that,” said Índigo.

And he added that “They gave us a date, we are not going to invent itwhich was June 14.” Broncano pointed out: “Are they going to put egg cartons on the outside to cushion…?”

“That’s what they have said and everyone knows, that until the work is finished the concerts cannot be guaranteed. Both my team and the Bernabéu team We are working so that the concert can be held“said the artist.