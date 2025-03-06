03/06/2025



Updated at 11: 29h.





In view of the fact that the solution to the soundproofing problems of Santiago Bernabéu goes for long, Indigo Lola He has decided to move his concert next summer in Madrid to the Stadium of Atlético de Madrid. Universal Music, the artist’s label, has already closed the agreement with the Rojiblanco Club to raise the performance on June 14 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, which will receive the 55,000 fans that have bought their ticket.

It was last September when Real Madrid announced the cancellation of all the concerts in its stadium, including, which planned to celebrate Lola Indigo on March 22 of this 2025. At first, the former contestant of Operation Triunfo postponed the date to June in the same enclosure, but finally the location to the mattress temple has changed, which does not have noise problems by not having housing nearby.

The Atlético de Madrid field allows more than 58,000 people to be welcomed, a figure similar to the estimated concert capacity in Bernabéu, but its structure has allowed them to be put Some new tickets for sale. This year will also host two concerts by Ed Sheeran, one from AC/DC, another from Iron Maiden, by Imagine Dragons, and two performances by Dellafuente, who also had at first scheduled to have acted at the Real Madrid stadium.

“I am very happy to give this news because it has been a few months of great uncertainty and the priority was to ensure this concert for you who have supported us unconditionally and throughout the team of artists and professionals that is in front and behind this show,” said Lola Indigo in a statement released through her social networks. «After much effort it was achieved that it can also be done the same day and that it does not cause changes and problems in your accommodation or transport plans. They have been a very hard months where the entire team has fought to get it forward. That is why we give us a lot of joy to give this news in addition to announcing that after knowing the implementation of the stage at the Metropolitan Stadium, new entries will be released for this first show of the tour in Madrid ».









It remains to know if Aitana, also a former contestant of OT and record company of Lola Indigo, will follow the same steps and transfer its two concerts of this year to the Metropolitan, which have suffered the same problem and have their definitive location even in the air.