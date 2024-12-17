Lola Indigowith all tickets sold in the Santiago Bernabéu from Madrid, has achieved one of his greatest successes of his musical career. There is no doubt that she is one of the artists of the new generations who is most successful in the field of entertainment. This is why his ‘tour’ concerts The Witch, the Girl and the Dragonby 2025, promise to be a tribute to their entire discography, with recognized songs such as I don’t want anything anymore either The School Girl.

Recently, he surprised all of Seville after promoting his tour on a bus. With a mass of fans, the artist summoned her Sevillian followers through social networks, so that she could reveal several details of their presentationswhich will take place on June 14 in Madrid, June 21 in Seville and July 12 in Barcelona.

Many of the people who came to see the singer from Granada, They had the opportunity to get into the vehicle with her. With a lot of expectation, emotion and with phone cameras, her look did not go unnoticed since, as many know, the star also influences fashion with her urban and groundbreaking wardrobe choices.

Lola Indigo surprises with a daring outfit

Even though we are in one of the coldest periods of the year, indigo chose to defy the weatherwith a casual and daring outfit. It is a black lace corset which has given it a modern touch, since this type of upper garments have become a trend again. Likewise, they are pieces that flatter all body types and can be combined with different models of pants, such as cargo or flared pants.





Lola indigo in Seville @lolaindigo | instagram

Another detail that has enhanced her style, and that has also turned her into a ‘fashion victim’, It was the impressive jean with openings on the sides. These types of risky pants are an ideal option to accentuate the legs. They also offer a bold aesthetic that will be perfect to dazzle at any December party or meeting.

Undoubtedly, every look that the famous woman gives us on her social networks, They are original outfits that show their strong personality.. Despite the low temperatures, the warmth of her audience and the charisma she radiates in her appearances makes her an artist who gives us important fashion lessons.

