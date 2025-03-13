Natalia Dicenta It always refers to his mother as Lola; this, Lola Herrerahe doesn’t talk about his daughter, but Natalia. And it is that on stage they are not a mother and daughter, “but two companions,” both coincide. «It is very easy to dissociate the … daughter of the actress, “says Lola Herrera. On stage each is who he is, you can’t play anything else. I feel comfortable with her because it gives me quality in what she does and I give her everything I can, how I give it to all my coworkers when I work. The kinship stays for later ». «Lola and me,” says Natalia Decanta, “we are two adult women and we logically know what foot it does. And we go from equal to the same; There is a parallel with the friendship between Helen and Elsa; A beautiful, deep intergenerational friendship relationship, where one reinforces the other, where one is the support and refuge of the other. And where both know that the truths can be counted ». «My children have always refused to be ‘my’ children -Lola Herrera,” have always wanted to be them, and I appreciate it as a mother; I think it’s good to be themselves and not put behind a person.

Helen and Elsa, the two women to whom Natalia refers, are the protagonists of ‘Way to Mecca‘, The work of the South African playwright Athol Fugard (died last Saturday at age 92). Inspired by the South African sculptor Helen Martinstells the encounter between this character and a young social worker. The triangle completes a Protestant pastor to whom he embodies Carlos Olalla And direct the function Claudio Tolcachir.

The Argentine director is the axis around which this project has been vertebrate, which has again gathered Lola Herrera and Natalia Dicenta -not coincided for twenty years, when they performed ‘alone’, the theatrical version of the film of the film Benito Zambrano-. For Lola Herrera, «Working with Claudio is the biggest prize I have received in recent years. He is a director who lets the actors breathe, who is collecting what is being found and discarded what does not seem good ». Such is his falling in love that the actress places the Argentine director on the podium next to José Carlos Plaza and Josefina Molina (who directed her in the legendary ‘Five hours with Mario’). «Josefina did not tell you what you had to do, but put you in the place for you to find it. And Claudio does something similar. But unfortunately for the theater, it is a minority working way. My experience tells me that, within the address -as within the interpretation -there are better and worse people, but there is a lot of traffic guard … and that should take care much more, also teamwork with the actors. In the theater there should be more generosity. If they take care of us -and we have something to give, of course -the actors are very generous because we want to nurture the characters, but there are directors who come with preconceived ideas. That is why I am happy to have met Claudio in this layer of my professional life ».

«In my career there is a before and after Claudio Tolcachir -Natalia Decanta says sharp; When his school opened in Madrid, Timbre 4, I signed up because I had seen his jobs and wanted to learn with him. Claudio is an integral theater being: he is playwright, actor, teacher … has such wisdom, such wisdom …!, But also lacks absolutely ego. It shows you the way with a feeling of freedom and in such a humble, so simple way … it has the ability to know how to find in each actor that talent almond from which it can throw so that the character flies in his flesh, in his body, to put the character to the character. It is wise. He is accurate, already so loving and so empathic … ».

At 89, Lola Herrera says she continues to learn. «It is the best thing that can happen to you, because knowing everything would be very boring and grid; But keep learning and meet people ». He does not think about the withdrawal: «He will withdraw my life, health. The road has already been very long, I don’t know what will remain, but I don’t realize, I live the day to day and what God wants.

The characters are an important part of the learning of Lola Herrera. «Helen is a woman,” he describes the sculptor who embodies, “who has gone through the hoop for many years because it was what was imposed. But he had the misfortune of being a widow and the luck of finding his freedom through that widow’s. Choose being free, discover your needs and show them and against everything, against wind and tide … with your fears, of course. He is a very rich character … The three are, they are beautiful and of flesh and blood, they are not clichés ».

It coincides with Natalia Decanta in highlighting the relationship between Helen and Elsa. «There is a beautiful sorority. The two are two women, among whom there are no secrets, their doors are open par. But they are a challenge for each other. To my character, Helen teaches what freedom is, his own freedom, and Elsa is for Helen a challenge of strengthening. They are complex female characters, with many layers and much to scratch and discover. Its relationship is not black and white, there are thousands of nuances. Fugard describes «That relationship of women full of recesses, surprises, secrets that are veiled and revealed. It is a delicious piece because it shows human beings ».