As a rule, cosplays are meant to showcase one character and most of the time the photo shoots show a single cosplay, but occasionally some creators step in and create couple sets. For example, valery_himera made the Lola bunny cosplayreceiving for the support of another cosplay that keeps her company.

valery_himera, as mentioned, made the cosplay of Lola Bunny, the famous Looney Tunes character, while her friend made a cosplay of Gadget Hackwrenchthe mechanics of the series of Chip and Dale.

If you are a fan of Lola Bunny, then you should see aamyleal’s early Space Jam style cosplay lacks for nothing. Here is also the early Space Jam style sayathefox cosplay quenches his thirst in the locker room. Furthermore, how not to mention the cosplay of missbrisolo is shown in action as in the first Space Jam. We close with the cosplay by fegalvao_ it reminds us of the first Space Jam of the nineties.

Tell us what you think of the Lola Bunny cosplay made by valery_himera? Has the Space Jam character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?