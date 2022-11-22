Space Jam is a much loved film and the new modern chapter has not convinced as much as the original for many, but the passion for its characters does not give up. Now, for example, we can see the Lola Bunny cosplay by thereellisamancinerhwho is ready to make a basket, even if it means climbing to the top of the board.

Lola Bunny, in Space Jam, is a skilled basketball player and is a great addition to Michael Jordan’s team, along with Bugs Bunny who obviously falls in love with her right away. This cosplay takes the costume of the player from the first film and is excellently made.

Tell us what you think of the Lola bunny cosplay made by thereellisamancinerh? Has the Space Jam character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?