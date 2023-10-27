The world of cosplay often draws inspiration from the popular characters of the moment, perhaps by looking at the most recent successful anime or video games that dominate the sales charts. However, there are some characters who never die and even after years continue to be fans’ favorites. An example is Lola Bunny, precisely in her version Space Jam and even more precisely the first film. Now, for example, we can see Lola Bunny cosplay realized by whitespring_creations.

whitespring_creations offers us a shot in which he shows off the player’s costume. Let’s remember that Lola Bunny in Space Jam is one of the best players on Michael Jordan’s team. In this shot we don’t see the character in action, but the final result is excellent in any case.

Tell us, what do you think of the Lola Bunny cosplay made by whitespring_creations? Has the Space Jam character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?