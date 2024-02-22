Even today fans of Space Jam they don't forget the beloved film of the nineties and even the world of cosplay hasn't left the characters from the film behind. For example, Lola Bunny is often recreated and, now, we can for example see the Lola Bunny cosplay created by sveta.frost.

sveta.frost offers a cosplay inspired by an artwork, which you can see below. The final result is certainly excellent, even if the bunny ears typical of these cosplays are missing: the artwork does not include them, however, so it makes perfect sense that there is this lack. The cosplay also highlights Lola Bunny's skill in basketball: she is in fact the best player on the team.

What do you think of the Lola Bunny cosplay made by sveta.frost?