Space Jam it was one of the most loved films of the nineties for many reasons, but above all for its ability to blend animation with live action. There are many characters used for this film and one of the most popular is for sure Lola Bunny. Now, staryuukiii offers us just the Lola Bunny cosplay.

Lola Bunny she is a skilled basketball player and a fundamental addition to the victory of the protagonists. staryuukiii also quotes one of the most famous lines from Lola’s film: “Never call me a doll again”. The phrase is said to Bugs Bunny when they first meet in the film.

If you are a fan of Lola Bunny, here is also the iamravenchantal cosplay inspired by the first Space Jam. How can we forget the cosplay of voezacos takes us back to the Space Jam of the nineties. We also see the whitespring_creations cosplay coming from the first Space Jam. We close the suggestions with the cosplay of soymichzepeda comes directly from the first Space Jam.

Tell us, what do you think of the Lola Bunny cosplay made by staryuukiii? Was the Space Jam character well crafted, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?