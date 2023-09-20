Space Jam, although we are not fully convinced of the second film, continues to be one of the most loved sagas by basketball and animation fans. In particular, Lola Bunny is much loved and the world of cosplay also proves it. For example, we can see the Lola Bunny cosplay realized by monaschonwho shows himself in a video in which he plays the famous character introduction scene.

monaschon offers us one faithful version of Lola Bunny in the first Space Jam movie. The character arrives on the scene making Bugs Bunny immediately fall in love but the girl immediately demonstrates that she will not accept being mistreated and being the best player on the team. The cosplay is excellent and the video manages to be very funny.

Tell us, what do you think of the Lola Bunny cosplay made by monaschon? Has the Space Jam character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen lower quality versions?