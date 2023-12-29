The world of cosplay often draws on the most popular characters of the moment, but there are also a series of evergreen characters that continue to return to center stage. An example is the Lola Bunny by Space Jam, precisely in its nineties version. Now, for example, we can see the Lola Bunny cosplay by lisa.mancinerh.

lisa.mancinerh offers us a “reckless” cosplay, with Lola Bunny who even ended up on top of the basket. We know that the girl is a skilled basketball player in Space Jam and she certainly would have no problem dunking a basket, but getting on top of it is something we hadn't thought about yet. The photographic shot is also of very high quality, and the light of the setting sun contrasts with the blue of the background and the white that dominates the center of the image for a truly beautiful final result.

What do you think of the lolabunny cosplay made by lisa.mancinerh?