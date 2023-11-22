Space Jam it is a classic and much of the credit goes to the animated characters who have fascinated many generations before and since. However, their film version alongside Michael Jordan is often the favorite of Looney Tunes lovers. In particular, Lola Bunny has stolen the hearts of many very young people and is still recreated today through cosplay. For example, now we can see the Lola Bunny cosplay realized by kiramihime.

kiramihime offers us a simple but excellently made cosplay, surrounded by nature. His Lola Bunny does not lack ears as well as the entire game uniform, including gloves. Even the basketball is not forgotten, to close the circle of this excellent cosplay.

What do you think of the Lola Bunny cosplay made by kiramihime? Has the Space Jam character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?