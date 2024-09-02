The original Space Jam is still much loved by animation and basketball fans after many years, even more than the new chapter released a few years ago. Even the world of cosplay loves the original version of the characters and especially Lola Bunny, as shown for example every_cosplay11 in your own Lola Bunny Cosplay.

Lola Bunny appears in Space Jam as one of the last members of the team led by Michael Jordan. She is a very skilled player who helps the team win game after game. At her first meeting with the team Bugs Bunny immediately falls in love with her, but the girl does not accept being treated superficially.