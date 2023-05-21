Space Jam even after many years it continues to be one of the favorite animation products of audiences around the world. The new film may not have hit as much as the first, but this does not affect the adventure of Michael Jackson. Even the world of cosplay still celebrates this film today as we can see in Lola bunny cosplay realized by hitomiizumii.

hitomiizumii offers us a very classic Lola Bunny cosplay. The character is on the court in her sports outfit and is ready to show how much she can do with the basketball. In fact, we recall that in Space Jam Lola Bunny is one of the best players on the team.

If you are a fan of Space Jam and Lola Bunny, you will also have to see the cosplay by valery_himera she has found a friend to keep her company. Here then the aamyleal cosplay in the first Space Jam style lacks nothing. How not to mention the early Space Jam-style sayathefox cosplay quenching his thirst in the locker room. We close with the cosplay of missbrisolo shown in action as in the first Space Jam.

Tell us what you think of the Lola bunny cosplay made by hitomiizumii? Has the Space Jam character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?