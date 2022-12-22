Space Jam continues to be a much loved film and the arrival, a few years ago, of a new film dedicated to the saga demonstrates how well the 90s version has held up. Among the many beloved characters there is clearly Lola Bunny. Even the world of cosplay appreciates it and fegalvao_ he offers us his own Lola bunny cosplay in the style of the first film.

Lola Bunny, in Space Jam, is a high-level basketball player and is therefore immediately an important member of Michael Jordan’s team. As can be expected, Bugs Bunny falls in love with her right away, but the girl knows her stuff about her and immediately beats him in basketball. This cosplay takes the costume of the player from the first film and is excellently made.

If you are a fan of Lola Bunny, here is the staryuukiii cosplay quotes from the first Space Jam movie. Now let’s see iamravenchantal’s cosplay is inspired by the first Space Jam. We also mention the cosplay of voezacos takes us back to the Space Jam of the nineties. We close with the whitespring_creations cosplay from the first Space Jam.

Tell us what you think of the Lola bunny cosplay made by fegalvao_? Has the Space Jam character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?