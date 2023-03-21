Space Jam is always in the heart of animation fans and also in that of basketball lovers. After years and even after a less impactful sequel, the world of cosplay continues to celebrate the great film of the nineties. Now, for example, aamyleal he offers us his own Lola bunny cosplay.

Lola Bunny is one of Michael Jordan’s team players in Space Jam. He’s the best player on the team, for sure, and he can win the court as well as Bugs Bunny’s heart. The aamyleal cosplay was done perfectly.

If you are a fan of Lola Bunny, then you should see early Space Jam style sayathefox cosplay quenches his thirst in the locker room. Here is also the cosplay of missbrisolo is shown in action as in the first Space Jam. How not to mention the cosplay of fegalvao_ reminds us of the first Space Jam of the nineties. Finally, here is the cosplay by thereellisamancinerh who does not forget the first Space Jam.

Tell us what you think of the Lola bunny cosplay made by aamyleal? Has the Space Jam character been recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?