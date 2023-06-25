Space Jam was an animation fan favorite of the 90s and is still remembered today. The sequel may not have hit the mark in the same way, but the cosplay world hasn’t forgotten the film’s characters. Now, for example, we can see the Lola bunny cosplay realized by dakotahsgrotto.

Lola Bunny is one of the best players of the team captained by Michael Jackson in Space Jam. In this cosplay, we obviously see her with a basketball in her hands and with her typical game uniform. The cosplayer, dakotahsgrotto, also didn’t forget to wear her ears.

If you are a fan of Lola Bunny, then you should see hitomiizumii cosplay is ready to get serious like in the first Space Jam. Then here’s the cosplay by valery_himera has found a friend who keeps her company. Furthermore, how not to mention the aamyleal cosplay in the first Space Jam style lacks nothing. Here is also the early Space Jam style sayathefox cosplay quenches his thirst in the locker room.

Tell us what you think of the Lola bunny cosplay made by dakotahsgrotto? Has the Space Jam character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?