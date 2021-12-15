Although League of Legends Worlds 2021 concluded a month ago, Riot Games recently shared new information on the number of viewers who enjoyed this eSports World Cup. In this way, it was revealed that this year’s edition managed to get more than one billion hours combined among all viewers.

According to Riot Games, across 18 languages, 19 stations, and 34 platforms, garnered a total of 1,084,991,999 hours of views across all events. Overall, the final achieved a user retention per minute of 30,604,255 hours, 32% higher compared to last edition.

With this, the final averaged 73,860,742 viewers, 60.33% more than what was seen last year. Now, the 2022 edition is shaping up to be even more extraordinary, especially considering that this edition will take place between Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Via: Riot games