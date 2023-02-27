Prime Video today unveiled the trailer and poster for Season 3 of LOL: Whoever laughs is outthe Original Italian comedy show of records produced in Italy available exclusively from March 9 on Prime Videos. After the great success of the previous editions, LOL: Whoever laughs is out returns with some of the most important Italian comedians and new comedians: Herbert Ballerina, Fabio Balsamo, Luca Bizzarri, Cristiano Caccamo, Paolo Cevoli, Marta Filippi, Nino Frassica, Paolo Kessisoglu, Brenda Lodigiani and Marina Massironi.

Competitors will try to stay serious for six consecutive hours, while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh to win a final prize of 100,000 euros in favor of a charity chosen by the winner. Watching the hilarious comic contest from the control room, he returns as referee and host, Fedezjoined by the co-host Frank Matano. But that is not all. In this new edition there will also be Maccio Capatonda, winner of the second season of LOL: Whoever laughs is outwho will be the official jammer of the show and will have the task of inducing laughter.

The third season of the comedy show in six episodes LOL: Whoever laughs is out is produced by Endemol Shine Italy for Amazon Studios, will be available from March 9 on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The first four episodes will be available to stream immediately and the last two from March 16, with the grand finale.