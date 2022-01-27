By the very nature of both games, League of Legends and Dota 2 they have always been victims of comparisons. In fact, many players LOL they started in dota 2 and vice versa, but in the end, it seems that the Riot Games MOBAs has always been the most popular. although for Yatoroprofessional gamer dota 2 for Team Spirit, LoL “It’s the worst game in the world.”

Recently, members of TeamSpirit they were forced to play a game of LOL, this as part of an experiment carried out by the organization. After having finished the game, the members of this professional team had different opinions on the matter, however, that of Yatoro stood out above the others due to how strong his criticisms were towards the MOBAs from RiotGames.

“It is the worst game in the world. One can get sick just looking at it. If you go into LoL and then into Dota 2, you understand how much Dota 2 has evolved as a game.” Surely these criticisms will not go unnoticed by the competitive scene of both games, and there is no doubt that the discussion about which of these two games is better will ignite in social networks and forums. See also Xbox Game Pass: Possible dates on which Final Fantasy, Yakuza and others will leave the catalog

Via: I release