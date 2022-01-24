Lillo was confirmed as a special guest of the second season of LOL: Who Laughs is Out!

The presence of Lillo as a special guest he does nothing but increase the comedic rate of this second season of LOL: Who Laughs is Outof which we also remind you that the first four episodes will be available on the streaming platform from 24 February, while the last two from 3 March.

The news was the same Prime Video, which as reported in his own press release:

Lillo will be a special guest, a real ace up his sleeve that the game master Fedeztogether with Frank Matanowill be able to involve in the game to put the competitors in difficulty.

The six episodes of this second season will be confronted with jokes Virginia Raffaele, Corrado Guzzanti, Diana Del Bufalo, Maccio Capatonda, Maria Di Biase, Mago Forest, Alice Mangione, Gianmarco Pozzoli, Tess Masazza And Max Angioni: whoever manages not to give in to laughter for all six hours of the competition will win the prize of 100 thousand euros which will be donated to a charity of his choice.

After the great success achieved with the first season (take a look at our review if you are curious to know our rating), a sequel was to be expected soon. Let’s see that this new edition will be able to retrace the success of the previous one, or if it will suffer some kind of decline.

