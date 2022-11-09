While we await news on season 3 of LOL: Who laughs is out, a post on Prime Video’s Instagram revealed the protagonists of this third edition, in a rather particular way. In fact, if no names were mentioned, there were laughs with a simple request to the fans: guess who will participate.

Among the laughter that we can hear, those of indelible Luca Bizzarri And Paolo Kessisoglu, a formidable duo that, among other things, boasts Camera Café, while others could be deceiving. Trying to guess, the top three could be Giacomo, John And Aldobut some laughter may also seem of Fabio De Luigi And Paola Cortellesias well as Francesco Mandelli, Nino Frassica And Diego Abatantuono (the last one). Obviously we could be wrong, considering that the network also talks about Fabio Balsamo of The Jackals and Herbert Ballerina, but already being sure of the presence of Luca and Paolo gives fans of the format an interesting information. We remember that we do not yet know if Fedez will return to conducting, and if Frank Matano, Lillo or other recurring characters of the format will be present.

