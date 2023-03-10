It was held in Romeprint preview Of LoL 3: Whoever laughs is out. Third season of the hit show by Amazon Prime Videos, which has already launched countless catchphrases and helped raise many comedians to fame, is now available. To the Elisha Theater From Rome, Serena Dandinivery good and elegant as always, presented and moderated the preview, flanked by the inevitable co-host Frank Matanowhich also in this edition will accompany Fedez to management. Presenter of great depth, unexpected but much appreciated by the public of journalists and enthusiasts, she introduced all the participants to this third season one by one.

We broke up not long ago with a season, that of lol 2, a little subdued compared to the progenitor. Perhaps launched too close to the highly successful series of episodes of “SO LILLO” and in the shadow of that huge success, LOL 2 had not convinced many, despite having a cast that was not to be thrown away. deserved winner, Maccio Capatondapresent in this press preview in the guise of a fake journalist questioning his trusted colleague Herbert Ballerinabut also as a guest star in the new season.

Along with the aforementioned Herbert, here is the cast of LOL 3: Christian Caccamo, first call and maybe fish out of water. He presents himself as an influencer and actor only in part comedian. Martha Philippi, Roman actress and dubber; the great and very nice even live Marina Massironipermanent presence of the legendary films of Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo; Brenda Lodigianiactress and comedian; Paul Cevolicomic historian active since the dawn of Zelig; Fabio Balsamto continue the traditional presence of members of The Jackal; Luca Bizzarri And Paul Kessisogluduo of actors and comedians among the most popular in Italy and finally, perhaps the biggest name, Nino Frassicachampion of the comedy of non-sense and exaggeration.

A cast that, at least on paper, can prove explosive. In fact, expectations that can be loaded by a well-thought-out press preview, which works and only anticipates the right ones to the spectators present. Alternatively to questions posed on the spot and talk show moments lightly managed by Serena Dandini; short clips anticipate some of the scenes of the first episodes, but the highest moment is certainly with the screening of the trailer created ad-hoc by the legendary Maccio Capatondawho for the occasion, in LOL 3 will play a promising new super-hero.

A more independent season

Returning to the potential of this edition: during the preview the cast improvises and does what one would expect even within the show. We’re talking about laughter professionals, followed by millions of fans. Professionals who answer (and don’t answer) questions posed by journalists, which mostly concern the stories of their experiences during the show. In fact, it emerges that many of the comedians present only partially used theirs battle horses, finding himself very often having to improvise. The humility of young people also emerges, who consider themselves lucky to have participated in LOL 3 together with professional comedians for over twenty years, but also of the less young themselves, who have not missed the opportunity to participate in a new, appreciated show by young people.

Also interesting is the simple (perhaps too much) answer that Luca Bizzarri gives to a reporter talking about the politically correct and how he didn’t ride it during the show (the problem is that the ball will be passed to the editors) and also the answer not given to the question of how much Amazon was investing in Italy in these new products. Nino Frassica cannot be forgotten, who pretends he can’t laugh even during the preview.

In short, from March 9th LOL 3 is available on Amazon Prime Videos in what appears to be, Maccio Capatonda aside, a more “independent” season than the previous one and not a bad copy of the first. Hoping that the clips seen are not the best, but just a random selection, it is definitely worth trying to watch the first episode!