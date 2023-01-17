A program where some of the best comedians on the Italian scene challenge each other in a competition to the last laugh. A simple idea but which apparently hid the secret of success given that it is currently the third year in a row that Amazon Prime Videos prepares to launch a season of LOL – Whoever laughs is out. Outgoing on March 9, 2023 the series will be enriched by a completely new cast of comedians and also by some unexpected returns.

LOL 3 – Whoever laughs is out will be released, as already mentioned, on March 9, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video but the series will not be released completely; in fact, the last two episodes will arrive a week late, the March 16, 2023. The new cast of the program provides once again Fedez And Frank Matano running with many new guests.

A pleasant surprise in the second season of LOL was the return of Lillo, perhaps one of the most popular comedians in the first season, had the opportunity to return in a brief cameo. Lillo’s great return must have been a great success because it seems there will be a special guest in this third season as well. It is the two conductors who talk about it, Maccio Capatondawinner of LOL 2 – Whoever laughs is outwill also appear in the third season of the show.