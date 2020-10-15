The Lokpal cannot review the decisions made on its behalf. It has been said by the Lokpal himself. He said that he did not have this right. It has been said on behalf of the Lokpal that reconsideration petitions cannot be accepted on any order passed by its bench as there is no provision for reconsideration in the law related to it. It has been stated in an official order. In fact, the Lokpal has been receiving many complaints seeking reconsideration or review of its orders, in view of which the Lokpal has said this.

A committee consisting of three members of the Lokpal – Justice Abhilasha Kumari, Justice DK Jain and Justice IP Gautam – was given the responsibility to consider the policy related to requests for reconsideration of the orders passed by the bench. The committee constituted by the Lokpal chairman Pinaki Chandra Ghosh submitted its report on 6 October.

The order issued on Monday said, “The committee is of the opinion that request for reconsideration cannot be accepted in the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013, because the order passed by the Bench of the Lokpal of India is not comprehensive.” The committee said in the report that the Central Government may be requested to consider the right of reconsideration in the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act.