Before Travel to San Sebastián To play Sunday Sunday, starting at 9 pm, the duel of the 27th LaLiga 24-25 day before Real SociedadXavi García Peppercoach of Seville FChas offered the list of players summoned. In the relationship of expeditionaries the presence, as expected, of the midfielder Sambi Lokonga.

The Belgian is one of the 23 soccer players cited by the Barcelona coach for this game, the second followed by Sánchez-Pizjuán, in a summons to which he still Gudelj, Nianzou or Akor Adams does not arrive. The striker, signed in the last winter market, has also trained this week with his teammates, but he is still fair to be in Donostiarras lands so I could return for next weekend’s game against Athletic Club in Nervión.

With all this, the list of players who will spend the night in San Sebastián is formed by Nyland, Álvaro Ferllo, Matías Arbol, Juanlu, Carmona, Badé, Marcao, Ramón Martínez, Kike Salas, Pedrosa, Agumé, Lokona, Sow, Saúl, Manu Bueno, Vargas, Luke, Lukebakio, Ejuke, Idumbo, Suso, Isaac and Antonetti.

In addition to Matías As third goalkeeper, the players of the Seville Atlético that are part of the call of the first team are the defense Ramón Martínezthe midfielder Manu good and the striker Antonetti.