Good news for Sevilla, which recovers one of its most valuable troops for the center of the field. Sambi Lokonga has returned to training With the group this Wednesday after a month outside the playing land. The Belgian was injured at the same time Akor Adams At the beginning of February and last week it was already seen partially working on the grass. In the club they are prudent with the state of the player, who will try to travel this weekend to San Sebastián to play against Real Sociedad.

Lokonga’s return has been celebrated by his teammates, who have received him with the traditional pass. The truth is that the absence of the international has been noticed in the performance of the MEDULAR OF THE SEVILLA This last month. The inoperativity of the team in this area has been patent, except isolated actions of SOW Djibril and with the reinstatement of the Belgian, pepper wins one more asset to try to modify the performance of the equipment.

Has also been present in training Adrià Pedrosa. The left side rested yesterday for prudence, but has worked without problems this Wednesday in the sports city with the rest of his teammates. In this way, pepper has the casualties of Gudelj, Nianzou and Akor Adams. The Nigerian striker has entered the prelist of his selection, since his incorporation to training in the next few days is expected. With a little luck, the player will be available for the duel against Athletic in Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The Canteranos Manu Bueno, Antonetti and Ramón Martínez They have also trained with the first team and aim to be present in the call for pepper for this duel Real Sociedad – Sevilla.