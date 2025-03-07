



He Seville He has trained this Friday in the sports city with the focus on the duel next Sunday before the Real Sociedad. In the absence of one more session, everything indicates that Lokonga You can be without problems in García Pimienta’s list for this very important game. It will also be Pedrosawhich has completed another day and is being spoiled by the coaching staff in the face of the physical discomfort he has suffered during the last days.

Those who will not be sure in the expedition to San Sebastián will be Gudelj, Nianzou and Akor Adams. The Nigerian striker will join the group in the next few days, but at the moment he continues to recover and working outside. This week it has been seen on the grass of the sports city playing ball and everything indicates that it will try to be for the duel against Athletic Club. They have also been present in training with the first team of the Canteranos Manu Bueno, Antonetti and Ramón Martínez.

With these mimbres, Sevilla will try to assault the Royal Society taking advantage of the fatigue of its rival, since those of Imanol Sheriff faced this last Thursday to Manchester United in the first leg of the eighths of the Europa League. The return of this meeting will have this next week and the Basques arrive with many possibilities to move on to the next round after having tied one with the English.

In this way, Imanol sheriff It has the need to rotate the team and will arrive with the right troops for the duel with the Nervión team. This was certified by the technician at the press conference after the European meeting: “There are many players who have ended very fair because the level that these games demand is very high.”