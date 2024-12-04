Several Sevilla footballers, at the start of training this Wednesday

News in Sevilla FC training. This Wednesday’s session began with the absence of Sambi on the pitch. Lokonga. The midfielder, who started on Monday in the match against Osasunawas substituted in the final minutes due to muscle discomfort due to adductor overload.

Another of the starting footballers in the match of the last league day, the captain of the Sevilla team, was not on the pitch this Wednesday either. Gudelj, who has carried out specific work inside the facilities.

«He felt something in the adductor, I asked him and he did not feel a tear. “It shouldn’t be an injury,” commented Sevilla coach García Pimienta about Lokonga at the end of the match against Osasuna at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The Sevilla FC squad trained the day before the match with Olot corresponding to the second round of the Copa del Rey.