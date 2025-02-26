

One of lime and one of sand. He Seville He has returned on Wednesday to training with the news of the casualty of Nemanja Gudelj for the next two games. The Serbian was injured before Barcelonahe forced to play against Valladolid, but last weekend he could no longer force and was substitute all the time against Mallorca. He Sevillista captain It will be on low for about two or three weeks and aggravates García Pimienta’s problems for the next game.

However, on the grass of the Sports City, the injured has been Akor Adams and Sambi Lokongathat jumped to the grass to carry out continuous career. An important step towards his return to the team. The club has reported that both players are fulfilling the established deadlines And they are already in the final phase of their recovery. Of course, the Belgian midfielder is expected before, who at the end of next week could already be working with the group. However, his return to the playing land is not expected before approximately ten days.

At the beginning of the month, Sevilla communicated the Myotendinous lesion in the hamstrings of the right leg of the midfielder and estimated about four weeks. In this way, Sambi Lokonga could enter the list of summoned for the Athletic visit to Sánchez-Pizjuánif the recovery deadlines continue their channel. In the case of the Nigerian striker, the deadline is greater, but his return could be fixed and after the March selections.

Given this panorama, García Pimienta will not be able to count on five players (with the doubt of little) for the duel against Rayo Vallecano, which will take place this Saturday at 4:15 p.m.