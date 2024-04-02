Lokomotiv defeated Traktor and took the lead in the semi-final series of the Gagarin Cup

Yaroslavl Lokomotiv defeated Chelyabinsk Traktor in the first match of the semi-final series of the Gagarin Cup. Results are available at website Continental Hockey League (KHL).

The meeting took place in Yaroslavl and ended with a score of 5:2 in favor of the hosts. Among the winners, forwards Alexander Polunin (double), Pavel Kraskovsky, and defenders Martin Gernat, Alexander Elesin scored goals. For Traktor, forwards Charles Robinson and Mikhail Kotlyarevsky scored.

Thus, Lokomotiv took the lead in the series against Traktor with a score of 1-0. The series will last until four victories. The next match between the teams will take place on April 4.

In the other semi-final, Ekaterinburg's Avtomobilist and Magnitogorsk's Metallurg are playing. The first match of the series will take place on April 3.