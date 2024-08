Lokomotiv beat Khimki 4-0 in Russian Cup match

Lokomotiv thrashed Khimki in a clean sheet in the Russian Cup group stage match. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Moscow and ended with a 4:0 victory for the hosts. Goals were scored by Egor Pogostnov, Dmitry Radikovsky and Timur Suleimanov, who scored twice.