Moscow FC Lokomotiv terminated the contract with the 18-year-old Uzbek midfielder Zhasur Zhaloliddinov, the official website football team.

According to representatives of the club, the agreement with the player was terminated by mutual agreement of the parties.

Let us remind you that Lokomotiv signed a contract with Zhaloliddinov last summer.

During this time, the midfielder did not play a single match for the team and was loaned to the football club “Tambov”.

Earlier it was also reported that Lokomotiv signed a contract with 29-year-old Brazilian defender Pablo.