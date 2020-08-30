Lokomotiv and Atalanta have reached an agreement in principle on the transfer of midfielder Alexei Miranchuk to the Italian club. This is reported on website Moscow team.

It is clarified that the transfer will end when the 24-year-old athlete undergoes a medical examination.

The message also cites the words of Miranchuk. He expressed gratitude to all Lokomotiv fans.

“The time has come to follow the dream. I know that you will worry about me. And I am for you. I’m not saying goodbye! ”Said the footballer.

The Moscow club, in turn, wished the player a successful career, new victories and a bright performance in the Italian championship.

Information about Miranchuk’s transfer to Atalanta appeared this week. It was reported that the amount of the transfer was 14.5 million euros.

Miranchuk played 228 matches with Lokomotiv in nine seasons, scoring 43 goals and making 45 assists. Together with the team, he became the champion of Russia, won the Cup three times and once the country’s Super Cup.