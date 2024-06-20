Lokomotiv footballer Nair Tiknizyan refused to move to Zenit

Footballer of Lokomotiv Moscow and the Armenian national team Nair Tiknizyan refused to move to Zenit St. Petersburg. This was reported on Thursday, June 20 Metaratings.

According to the publication, negotiations were at the final stage, but the club was unable to agree with the player on the terms of the contract. Tiknizyan’s side decided to withdraw from the negotiations.

Last season, Tiknizyan took part in 30 matches, in which he scored nine goals and provided six assists. The 25-year-old footballer’s value, according to Transfermarkt, is 6.5 million euros.

Tiknizyan could move to Zenit in the winter transfer window. Then the negotiations also broke down. During their course, Tiknizyan requested a salary of 2 million euros from the blue-white-blues, but the teams could not agree on the amount of the player’s contract.