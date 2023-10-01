Lokomotiv football player Yuklyaeva lost consciousness during a Super League match

Lokomotiv Moscow player Polina Yuklyaeva lost consciousness in the match of the 21st round of the Super League – the Russian women’s football championship. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The incident occurred during a meeting with CSKA. In the 53rd minute of the match, Yuklyaeva, who came on as a substitute after the break, and Yulia Pleshkova, representing the army team, collided with their heads. As a result, the Lokomotiv football player lost consciousness.