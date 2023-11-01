Lokomotiv defeated Rubin with a score of 3:0 in the Russian Cup match

Lokomotiv Moscow defeated Rubin Kazan in the sixth round match of the Russian Cup of the 2023/2024 season. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Moscow and ended with a score of 3:0. The opponents’ goals were scored by Nair Tiknizyan, Anton Miranchuk and Vladislav Sarveli. All three goals were scored in the first half.

In a parallel match, Sochi beat Voronezh Fakel in its arena. The match ended with a score of 2:0. The goals were scored by Nikita Burmistrov and Timofey Margasov, who also had an assist.

Thus, Lokomotiv secured the lead in the Group B standings, gaining 13 points. Rubin remained in fourth place with four points. Fakel took third place in the Group A table, ahead of last-place Sochi. The teams have six and five points, respectively.