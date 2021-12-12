Moscow Lokomotiv won the match of the 18th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) against Ufa. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place in Moscow and ended with a score of 2: 0. In the 71st minute, midfielder Konstantin Maradishvili opened the scoring. Three minutes later, the team’s advantage was increased by midfielder Girano Kerk.

Thus, after 18 matches, Lokomotiv is fifth in the RPL standings, with 28 points. Ufa is in the penultimate 15th place with 16 points. Zenit St. Petersburg is in the lead with 38 points.

On December 10, Lokomotiv lost to French Marseille with a score of 0: 1 and was eliminated from the Europa League. The club scored two points and took the last place in the standings of Group E. Thus, the “railroad workers” were left without European cups.