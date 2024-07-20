Lokomotiv beat Akron 3-2 at home in the first round of the RPL

Moscow’s Lokomotiv beat Tolyatti’s Akron on its home field in the first round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The meeting took place on Saturday, July 20, and ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of the hosts. Sergey Pinyaev, Alexey Batrakov and Dmitry Vorobyov scored for the winners. Soltmurad Bakayev and Abu-Said Eldarushev distinguished themselves for the visitors.

Akron is a debutant in the RPL. Last season, the Togliatti team played in the First Division and won a ticket to the elite in the play-off matches.

In the next round, Lokomotiv will play away against Moscow Dynamo on July 27. Akron will play away against Voronezh Fakel on the same day.