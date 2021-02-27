Lokomotiv defeated CSKA at home in the match of the 20th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, February 27, and ended with a score of 2: 0 in favor of the hosts. As part of the winners, goals were scored by Vitaly Lisakovich and Grzegorz Krychowiak. Nikola Vlašić missed the penalty spot in the second half.

Thanks to the victory, Lokomotiv scored 31 points and took the sixth place in the championship. CSKA has 37 points, the club is on the second line.

In the next round on March 8, Lokomotiv will play away with Tula Arsenal. CSKA will host Akhmat at home on the same day.