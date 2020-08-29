Russian midfielder of Moscow Lokomotiv Alexei Miranchuk may soon move to the Italian Atalanta. Reported by journalist Gianluca di Marzio on his website…

Lokomotiv agreed to the proposal of the Italian side. The Russian club is expected to sell the 24-year-old midfielder for 14.5 million euros.

Apart from Atalanta, Milan also showed interest in the midfielder. The Rossoneri were also called contenders for the player in the winter, however, according to media reports, Lokomotiv refused to sell the player.

This season, Miranchuk has scored two goals in four matches of the Russian championship. He has been protecting Lokomotiv’s colors since 2013. As part of the railway workers, he won the Russian Cup three times and became the champion of the country.