Kate herron is the director and co-writer of the series Loki. After the premiere of the third episode ‘Lamentis’, He declared about the sexuality of his protagonist: ‘From the first moment I joined the team, it was important to me that they recognize Loki as bisexual. It is part of what it is and what I am (…) I am happy to say that it is now canon ‘.

In this third episode, we can see a conversation between the two versions of Loki, the masculine of Tom Hiddleston and the feminine of Sophia di martino. This conversation reveals that both forms of this deity had sexual relations with both princes and princesses in their past.

Loki in any universe is from the LGBT community

For years, there was speculation about the sexuality of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, after this third episode, his bisexuality has been confirmed. This is something special, in other films of the company these types of characters had been hidden. For example in Thor: Ragnarok, a scene about the sexuality of Valkyrie.

The series director stated that: ‘I wanted to make sure (her sexuality) was canon’, just like in comics and mythology. For its part, in 2019, Mackenzie lee creator of the comic series Loki: Where Mischief Lies clarified in an interview that Loki She is pansexual and gender fluid.

