The partnership between the battle royale of Epic games and the characters of the House of Ideas is something of the most normal. We have seen several heroes and villains pass on the island, but soon someone very special will arrive to Fortnite: Loki.

That’s right, what began as a simple rumor or something that could be misinterpreted, today is close to being a reality thanks to a publication on social networks that has clearly marked the arrival to Fortnite from Loki.

Now this is done after the arrival of Mecha Cuddle Master to the island. This already gives us a better idea of ​​how you are going to get Loki in Fortnite. It seems that it will no longer be a theme of the battle pass but of another section.

What do we mean? According to the social media post, Loki should arrive at Fortnite Club during the month of July and would be part of the content that players get for being subscribed to the service.

Do not lose sight that this version of the God of Lies could be the one we saw in the movies of AvengersSo maybe we have an Asgardian very similar to the one we see in the movies.

Fortnite: Loki comes at a cost, but it comes with several benefits

Unfortunately, this new skin is not part of the battle pass, so you will have to purchase it through the monthly payment service of the Fortnite Club. Loki It will be in July and it will be part of your collection, but are you only getting the benefit of this addition?

For your good fortune, the Fortnite Club will not only include Loki, also grants you the battle pass or its equivalent in coins. We could also expect a promotion similar to that of Spotify that gave us 3 months for free or any other service to be confirmed.

Now that you know how to take in Fortnite to LokiGet the idea that you should pay for this service depending on the platform where you play. The simplest will always be through PC, but you can also pay through PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo.

