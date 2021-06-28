After a leak last month, today it has been officially confirmed that Loki will be arriving at Fortnite. The God of Lies will make its debut in the battle royale with the Fortnite Crew Pack July, which will be available on the 30th of this month. Here we will tell you exactly what it includes.

The pack includes the following:

– Loki Laufeyson Costume

– Loki’s Back Bling Cape

– Loki’s Pickaxe Scepter

– Chitauri Chariot Glider

As I said before, this new pack will be available starting this Wednesday, June 30 at 5PM Pacific Time / 7PM CDMX time.

Fountain: ComicBook